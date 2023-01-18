ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Up 1.3%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USDGet Rating) shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.94. 6,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 126,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

