Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on PROSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prosus from €83.50 ($90.76) to €87.40 ($95.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prosus from €99.00 ($107.61) to €94.00 ($102.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Investec downgraded Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prosus from €93.00 ($101.09) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Prosus from €75.00 ($81.52) to €72.00 ($78.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Prosus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. Prosus has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $17.68.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

