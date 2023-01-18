Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) & Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Critical Contrast

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Protara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $400,000.00 12.36 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.13 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.25 million ($3.35) -0.99

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Protara Therapeutics. Protara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 1 2 0 2.67 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brickell Biotech and Protara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Brickell Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,131.04%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 596.97%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Protara Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23% Protara Therapeutics N/A -24.86% -23.36%

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

