Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) versus EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV) Financial Review

EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV – Get Rating) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMAV and Proterra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMAV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Proterra $242.86 million 4.62 -$250.01 million ($1.69) -2.95

EMAV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proterra.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMAV 0 0 0 0 N/A Proterra 1 2 3 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EMAV and Proterra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Proterra has a consensus price target of $7.21, suggesting a potential upside of 44.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EMAV and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMAV N/A N/A N/A Proterra -67.87% -32.62% -23.06%

Risk & Volatility

EMAV has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Proterra beats EMAV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMAV

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

