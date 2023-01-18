PRW Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

