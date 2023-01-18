Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

PRPL has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $530.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.57 million. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

