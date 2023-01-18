Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 112,075 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

