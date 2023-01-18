QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 180,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,517,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 120,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,861,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

QuinStreet stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.22 million, a PE ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 0.99. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.24.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. On average, analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

