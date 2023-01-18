Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) Trading 3.1% Higher

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.99. 3,076,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,657,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.
Raging River Exploration Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.99.
About Raging River Exploration
Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.
