Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,609 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $31.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

