Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

