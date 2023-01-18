Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 97.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 115.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

