Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 490,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 90,839 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after buying an additional 627,724 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

Insider Activity

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.04% and a negative net margin of 860.34%. The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $171,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,747.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 141,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,935,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,514,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $171,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,747.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 297,727 shares of company stock worth $2,233,995 and have sold 205,713 shares worth $1,947,057. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

