Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.10

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $4.11. Rent the Runway shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 729,087 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $250.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 811,772 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth $4,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,807 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

