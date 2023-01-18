Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.10

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $4.11. Rent the Runway shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 729,087 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $250.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 811,772 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth $4,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,807 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

