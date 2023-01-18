Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 979% from the average daily volume of 28 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Resonac Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80.

About Resonac

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

Featured Articles

