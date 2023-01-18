Reviewing Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SeqLL and Arrayit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeqLL currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 666.09%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL -2,406.90% -62.21% -41.15% Arrayit N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeqLL and Arrayit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SeqLL and Arrayit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 22.16 -$3.70 million ($0.34) -1.15 Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arrayit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeqLL.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Arrayit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SeqLL has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrayit has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing and marketing life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function and diagnostics. Its products include microarrayers, Microarray Scanners, DNA Microarrays, Protein Microarrays, Microarray Printing, Microarray Substrate Slides, Microarray Instrument, Amplification & Labeling, purification kits, Microarray Tools, buffers and solutions, microarray Cleanrooms, Books & software, CGH Microarrays and Microarray Platforms. The company provides tools and services to genomic research centres, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies and biotechnology companies. Arrayit was founded by Todd J. Martinsky in November 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

