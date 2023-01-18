Reviewing Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) & AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and AbbVie’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Companies $8.43 billion 0.33 -$948.00 million $0.70 11.06 AbbVie $56.20 billion 4.81 $11.54 billion $7.49 20.40

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Bausch Health Companies. Bausch Health Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Companies 0 4 0 0 2.00 AbbVie 1 7 6 0 2.36

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bausch Health Companies and AbbVie, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.95%. AbbVie has a consensus target price of $160.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than AbbVie.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AbbVie shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Companies 3.13% 942.47% 4.27% AbbVie 23.19% 155.88% 16.96%

Risk & Volatility

Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AbbVie beats Bausch Health Companies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb segment offers products with a focus on the vision care, surgical, and consumer, surgical, and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals products. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The International Rx segment offers Solta products, branded and generic pharmaceutical products, OTC products, and medical device products, and Bausch + Lomb products in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Ortho Dermatologics segment provides dermatological products in the United States; and Solta medical aesthetic devices internationally. The Diversified Products segment offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and other therapeutic classes, as well as generic and dentistry products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection. It also provides CREON, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid used in the treatment of hypothyroidism; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; Lupron for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; and Botox therapeutic. In addition, the company offers ORILISSA, a nonpeptide small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for women with moderate to severe endometriosis pain; Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; Lumigan/Ganfort, a bimatoprost ophthalmic solution for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension; Ubrelvy to treat migraine with or without aura in adults; Alphagan/ Combigan, an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist for the reduction of IOP in patients with OAG; and Restasis, a calcineurin inhibitor immunosuppressant to increase tear production, as well as other eye care products. AbbVie Inc. has a research collaboration with Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.