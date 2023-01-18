Reviewing Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A 7,587.33% 7,258.20% Allied Healthcare Products -19.82% -70.44% -31.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bone Biologics and Allied Healthcare Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bone Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -2.44, meaning that its share price is 344% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and Allied Healthcare Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A Allied Healthcare Products $27.05 million 0.16 -$5.36 million ($1.34) -0.82

Bone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Healthcare Products.

Summary

Bone Biologics beats Allied Healthcare Products on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

