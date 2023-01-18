Reviewing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of SHF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 438.77, meaning that its stock price is 43,777% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CCUR and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.

SHF has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 707.69%. Given SHF’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than CCUR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCUR and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

CCUR has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82%

Summary

SHF beats CCUR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

