Reviewing SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) & Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 68.79% 53.84% 39.37% Ecopetrol 20.78% 16.21% 5.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SandRidge Energy and Ecopetrol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecopetrol 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

17.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Ecopetrol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 3.81 $116.74 million $4.68 3.72 Ecopetrol $24.58 billion 0.96 $20.34 billion $3.81 3.02

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Ecopetrol on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.