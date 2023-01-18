Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,700 ($57.35) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.76) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,310 ($64.80) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.77) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($81.76) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,829.23 ($71.13).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 6,148 ($75.02) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.40). The stock has a market cap of £99.65 billion and a PE ratio of 693.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,685.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.98), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($337,455.08).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

