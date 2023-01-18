Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.15) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 330 ($4.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 350 ($4.27).

Rotork Stock Performance

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 329.60 ($4.02) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 306.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.19. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 353.40 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3,662.22.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

