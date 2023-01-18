Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RGLD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

