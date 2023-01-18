Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.99). Ryerson had a return on equity of 71.19% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

