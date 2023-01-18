SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Trading Down 2%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.73 and last traded at 0.73. Approximately 69,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 70,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported -0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 3.59 million during the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 149,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 807,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

