Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,895.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 183.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

