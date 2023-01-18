Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.37

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.37 and traded as high as $31.90. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 16,573 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $181.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.53%. On average, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

