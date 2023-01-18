Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.18

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $14.71. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 925,933 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $962.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

