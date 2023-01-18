SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 483.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 514,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 72.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,140,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 477,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 234.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 264,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 410.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,596,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.36.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 68.79% and a return on equity of 53.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

