Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued on Sunday, January 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion.
Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.06. The firm has a market cap of C$15.43 billion and a PE ratio of 37.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.23%.
In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$579,044.26. In other Saputo news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at C$579,044.26.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
