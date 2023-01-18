Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Scholastic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

