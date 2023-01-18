Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.60. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2,243,472 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $91.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 38.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 155,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,220 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

