Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 20,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 665,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 328,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 126,723 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 72.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 441,791 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

