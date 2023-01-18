Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Sezzle Inc. (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.39. 61,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 15,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Sezzle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company in United States, Canada, India, and Europe. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

