SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,329.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of SGS stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. SGS has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

