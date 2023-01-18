Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) vs. Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Critical Survey

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Asure Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 3.85 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Asure Software $76.06 million 2.60 $3.19 million ($0.88) -11.13

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.52, suggesting that its share price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sharing Economy International and Asure Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Asure Software 1 0 0 0 1.00

Asure Software has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.07%. Given Asure Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,801.21% N/A -139.39% Asure Software -20.21% -0.89% -0.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asure Software beats Sharing Economy International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

