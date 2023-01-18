ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 4.7 %

SWAV opened at $192.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $249.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.04.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $773,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $14,652,804. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

