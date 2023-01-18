Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading Up 0.1%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$52.80 and last traded at C$52.16. Approximately 638,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,019,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.09.

Shopify Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$68.09 billion and a PE ratio of 281.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shopify

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total value of C$161,148.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,253,002.87. Insiders have sold a total of 6,931 shares of company stock valued at $373,506 over the last quarter.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

