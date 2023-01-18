Short Interest in Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Expands By 197,600.0%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,977,000 shares, a growth of 197,600.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Price Performance

Shares of ANGGF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Angang Steel has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Angang Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. It offers hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, and medium and thick plates. The company was founded on May 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, China.

