Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Grows By 1,718.9%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, an increase of 1,718.9% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.69%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

