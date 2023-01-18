Short Interest in Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Increases By 2,175.0%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 2,175.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Stock Up 3.8 %

AVTBF opened at 0.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.14. Avant Brands has a 52-week low of 0.11 and a 52-week high of 0.28.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands, Inc engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on 24th September 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

