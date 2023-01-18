Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rises By 2,300.0%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Bankinter Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0719 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

