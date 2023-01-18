Short Interest in Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Increases By 4,500.0%

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Barloworld Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRAY opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. Barloworld has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Barloworld Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This is a boost from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

