Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Expands By 2,200.0%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 1.6 %

BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

