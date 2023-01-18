Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Increases By 1,308.3%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 1,308.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Burberry Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BURBY opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.1908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burberry Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 2,200 ($26.85) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,380 ($29.04) to GBX 2,560 ($31.24) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC cut shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 2,070 ($25.26) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.38) to GBX 2,050 ($25.02) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,012.60.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.