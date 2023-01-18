Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Increases By 1,308.3%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 1,308.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Burberry Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of BURBY opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.
Burberry Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.1908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)
