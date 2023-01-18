Short Interest in Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Increases By 1,300.0%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance
Data443 Risk Mitigation stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $18.40.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
Further Reading
