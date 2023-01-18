Short Interest in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Expands By 900.0%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

