Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Expands By 7,516.7%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 7,516.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hello Pal International Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of HLLPF stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Hello Pal International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Get Hello Pal International alerts:

About Hello Pal International

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.