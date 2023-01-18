Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Increases By 857.2%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 978,300 shares, an increase of 857.2% from the December 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

