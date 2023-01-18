Short Interest in ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Grows By 1,633.3%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ISSDY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ISS A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of ISSDY opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. ISS A/S has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

